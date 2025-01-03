Glasgow, Jan 3 (AP) Celtic midfielder Arne Engels was struck in the face by a coin thrown from the stands late in a 3-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.

Engels fell to the ground after being hit near his left eye as he went to take a corner kick. He received treatment and continued playing.

Also Read | South Africa vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2025 Day 1: How To Watch SA vs PAK Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

There were no Celtic fans at the stadium because of a ticketing dispute regarding allocations to away supporters.

“We're just lucky that it didn't hit him right in the eye,” Celtic defender Alistair Johnston said.

Also Read | Why are Australian Players Having Pink Numbers and Logos on Their Jerseys in IND vs AUS 5th Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25? Know Reason.

Despite beating their archrival, Rangers trail league leader Celtic by 11 points in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed that the 21-year-old Engels, a Belgium international, was not injured.

“It's not obviously great for the game, but yes, he's OK,” Rodgers said.

Rangers issued a statement condemning the incident “in the strongest possible terms.” The club said it will assist Police Scotland in an investigation. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)