Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 4 (ANI): Mohammedan Sporting Club head coach Andrey Chernyshov commended his players' collective efforts after they shared spoils against an in-form NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday.

The Black and White Brigade demonstrated a spirited performance throughout the game as they fought tooth and nail to keep the scoreline unchanged. Despite the hosts creating paramount pressure with relentless attacking moves, a resilient Mohammedan SC defense, led by Florent Ogier stood strong to deal with that. The Kolkata side recorded back-to-back clean sheets for the first time in the ongoing season.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Star Indian Bowler Reportedly Fit to Bat But ‘Bowling Fitness’ Yet to be Confirmed, Team Management to Take Decision On Day 3.

Chernyshov heaped praise on his players' performances as they put up a solid defensive performance to prevent the Highlanders from scoring goals.

"Today we played against one of the best teams in the ISL. They (NorthEast United FC) were faster in counterattacks, and they have players for that style. We spoke about this with the players, like what we need to do. They did a great job," the head coach said in the post-match press conference as quoted by the ISL official website.

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of JFC vs BFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

he Kolkata giants have been suffering from injuries and suspensions, with a couple of key players missing the game in the form of Cesar Lobi Manzoki, Joseph Adjei, Mirjalol Kasimov, and Zodingliana. However, the Russian head coach shared his delight with how his players coped with such a challenging situation and registered another crucial point on the road.

"I am so happy about my players because we have had so many problems in the last few days about missing players," he said.

"For example, (Lobi) Manzoki was out, Joseph (Adjei) was out, Zodingliana couldn't play with four yellow cards, Kasimov could not play with four yellow cards, (Gaurav) Bora only just now came on the team a few days ago, and Franca did not work with us these last days because he also got injured in the last match against Odisha FC. The players did a great job; we are really happy. I cannot say we are not happy, because when you take one point away match against one of the best teams in ISL, you are happy," Chernyshov continued.

Juan Pedro Benali's men created numerous offensive moves throughout the entire second half, creating huge pressure on Mohammedan SC's defence line. While quizzed about his side's defensive approach in the final phase, Chernyshov remarked.

"Strategy can be made before the match, maybe after the first half. During the game, so many things changed because you cannot control sometimes what happens on the ground. NorthEast United FC brought in more players in attack; surely, we also need to bring more players in defence. Because we understand with a draw we are happy, but maybe one good corner for us, maybe one good counter-attack, and we can win this match, but I (can) say we are happy for one point," he further added.

With the winter transfer window now live, the Mohammedan SC head coach also provided key updates on their potential targets to boost the team's overall strength.

"We had so many meetings with our management that we gave them the list. Which players we want in which positions, some names--they've started to work for that, but it's not an easy job," he said.

"We try to do something; we need to be stronger in this second part of the season because every team wants to be stronger, and we also try to take more experienced players who can bring us more quality management people; they are working for that," Chernyshov signed off. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)