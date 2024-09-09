Nyon (Switzerland), Sep 9 (AP) Draw made on Monday for the second round of the UEFA Women's Champions League:

First Leg (Sep 18-19)

League Path

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs Real Madrid (Spain)

Juventus (Italy) vs Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Paris FC (France) vs Manchester City (England)

Fiorentina (Italy) vs Wolfsburg (Germany)

Häcken (Sweden) vs Arsenal (England)

Champions Path

St. Polten (Austria) vs Mura (Slovenia)

Benfica (Portugal) vs Hammarby (Sweden)

Osijek (Croatia) vs Twente (Netherlands)

Galatasaray (Turkey) vs Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

Roma (Italy) vs Servette (Switzerland)

Anderlecht (Belgium) vs Vålerenga (Norway)

Vorskla Poltava (Ukraine) vs Celtic (Scotland)

Second Leg (Sep 25-26)

League Path

Real Madrid (Spain) vs Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)

Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs Juventus (Italy)

Manchester City (England) vs Paris FC (France)

Wolfsburg (Germany) vs Fiorentina (Italy)

Arsenal (England) vs Häcken (Sweden)

Champions Path

Mura (Slovenia) vs St. Polten (Austria)

Hammarby (Sweden) vs Benfica (Portugal)

Twente (Netherlands) vs Osijek (Croatia)

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) vs Galatasaray (Turkey)

Servette (Switzerland) vs Roma (Italy)

Vålerenga (Norway) vs Anderlecht (Belgium)

Celtic (Scotland) vs Vorskla Poltava (Ukraine) (AP)

