India will be facing Syria in their second game of the Intercontinental Cup, where they need a win to claim the title after a disappointing draw with Mauritius in the last game. The Blue Tigers have seen their fortunes decline in the last few months with consistent poor showing. The string of bad results saw Igor Stimac lose his job and the subsequent appointment of Manolo Marquez. Already out of the 2026 World Cup qualification race and down to 124th in the FIFA rankings, the Indian football is in dire need of some positivity. Syria have beaten Mauritius already and a win or draw for them is enough to win the trophy. India versus Syria starts at 7:30 PM IST. Manolo Marquez Warns Fans About ‘Reality’ Ahead of Indian Football Team’s Match Against Syria in Intercontinental Cup 2024.

Anwar Ali and Rahul Bheke are the first-choice centre-back pairing for the Indian side and a lot will ride on this duo. They need to be calm at the back while also hoping to build attacks from the back. Anirudh Thapa will try and break into the starting eleven but looks difficult ahead of Jeakson Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, and Suresh Singh. Brandon Fernandes is recovering from an injury and hence he will have Sahal Abdul Samad as his no 10.

Pablo Sabbag will play as the striker up front for Syria in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Mohamad Al Hallak has done well as the playmaker in the team and should retain his place. Mahmoud Al-Mawas was on the scoresheet in the last match and he will utilise his pace to try and create openings in the final third. Mohammad Al Marmour will be providing him company from the opposite flank. Sunil Chhetri Nails Long-Range Pass As He Gifts Ball to Fan in Stands During Bengaluru FC's Friendly Match, Ex-Indian Football Team Captain Reacts After Video Goes Viral.

When is India vs Syria, Intercontinental Cup 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Football Team takes on the Syria National Football Team in the Intercontinental Cup 2024 tournament on Monday, September 9. The India vs Syria, Intercontinental Cup 2024 football match will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad and it starts at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup 2024 Live Telecast?

Sports18 Network has broadcasting rights to the Intercontinental Cup 2024 tournament. India vs Syria, Intercontinental Cup 2024, live telecast viewing option is available on the Sports18 3SD/ HD channels in India. For India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup 2024 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch India vs Syria, Intercontinental Cup 2024 Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of the Sports18 Network, will provide live streaming online of the Intercontinental Cup 2024. Fans looking for India National Football Team vs Syria National Football Team live streaming can watch the same on the JioCinema app. India will struggle in this game and expect the Syrians to claim a 0-1 victory here.

