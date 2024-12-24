London, Dec 24 (AP) England captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out of cricket for at least three months because of a torn left hamstring.

Stokes will undergo surgery on the hamstring next month, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Monday.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra Birthday Special: Unforgettable Moments From Journey of India’s Golden Boy As He Turns 27.

He was injured a week ago during the third test loss to New Zealand in Hamilton.

The 33-year-old allrounder had already been left out of England's squad announced on Sunday for the Champions Trophy in February and March in Pakistan.

Also Read | ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United FC's Alaaeddine Ajaraie Wins Indian Super League Player of the Month for November.

Hamstring issues previously forced Stokes to miss the home summer series against Sri Lanka and the first test in Pakistan in October. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)