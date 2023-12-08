Mumbai, Dec 8 (PTI) England will remain focused on their upcoming second women's T20I against India, undeterred by the concurrent off-field excitement of the Women's Premier League auction, wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones said on Friday.

Leading 1-0 in a three-match series, England will take on India just a few hours after the auction begins for the five WPL franchises.

"We had a very similar situation in the (T20) World Cup which was just completely new for us as a group, obviously (the) first auction ever in women's cricket,” Jones recalled about the last WPL auction in February.

It was during their T20 World Cup clash against Ireland on February 13, when the auction for the first edition was held.

“I do not know if it was a challenge last year -- it was something new to consider as a group -- this year it will be lot simpler having done it before.

"Our attention will be on the game as much as possible,” she said ahead of England's training session here on Friday.

The wicketkeeper-batter said the lessons from last year will hold her side in good stead as England look to seal the three-match series.

England won the first match by 38 runs to take a 1-0 lead.

“(A) bit of learning from last year, obviously. A completely new experience for everyone and we did sit down as a group to try and address issues that might come off it,” Jones said.

“It was always going to be probably going to be a distraction last year but hoping (that) this year will be a bit more relaxed,” she said.

With England spinners producing a better show in the first game, Jones hoped for more turn in the pitches going forward in the series.

“(Sarah) Glenn and Soph (Sophie Ecclestone) bowled really well. They like to keep it quite simple, attack the stumps as much as possible,” she said.

“If the wicket gives them some turn, (it is) bonus but if not, they are really good at keeping it tight for us anyway. If the wickets start to turn it will be even better for those two,” Jones said.

England have not lost to India in a T20I series since 2006 but not looking too much into the past, Jones said the current side allows the players to enjoy their game.

“Our T20 cricket is definitely a strength and we are always looking to improve. That is obviously a long period of time but speaking more recently, the way Jon Lewis has come in and encouraged us to play freely, it is really positive,” she said.

“(We are) always looking to put pressure on the bowler, and that definitely helps in success. There is a really good feeling within the group and everyone can go out and express themselves and put on a show,” Jones said.

England have dominated India in bilateral T20Is with 21 wins in 28 overall matches but Jones said winning the first game of the series relaxed a lot of nerves.

“A huge amount of confidence (from the win),” she said.

“Any series, especially away from home, is always the unknown. As individual players you want to start the series well and obviously as a team you want to start with a win. (To) get the first win is obviously almost like bit of a relief,” Jones added.

England opening batter Danni Wyatt, who scored a match-winning 75 in the first game, said she was looking forward to being picked in the league after being sidelined in the first edition.

