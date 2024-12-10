Melbourne [Australia], December 10 (ANI): Youngster Georgia Voll was on Tuesday added to the Australia Women's squad for their upcoming ODI series against New Zealand after an impressive debut series against India, according to ICC.

Voll made a flawless debut in the opening ODI, leading Australia's chase with an unbeaten 46 to secure a commanding eight-wicket victory.

Also Read | AUS-W vs NZ-W 2024: Beth Mooney Embraces Wicketkeeping Role As Australia Gear Up for New Zealand Tour.

She followed it up with a scintillating century in the second game, smashing 101 off just 87 deliveries. Her innings propelled Australia to a mammoth total of 371/8, their third-highest ODI score in history, earning them a convincing 122-run win later on.

Veteran batter Beth Mooney showered praise on Georgia Voll and said that she has done everything to catch the attention of the selectors.

Also Read | Will Vinicius Jr Play Tonight in Atalanta vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Brazilian Star Featuring in Starting XI.

"She's taken to it like a duck to water. She's done everything possible to ensure her performances catch the attention of the selectors. Having spent a few years in domestic cricket, she has a good understanding of her game, and that experience has been instrumental in her seamless transition to the international stage," Mooney was quoted by ICC as saying.

Australia are set to play the final ODI against India on Wednesday, before heading to New Zealand on Sunday.

The ODI series between Australia and New Zealand will kick off on December 19. The second and third matches of the ODI will be played on December 21 and 23, respectively. Wellington's Basin Reserve will host all the matches of the ODI series.

Australia Squad: Alyssa Healy (C), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)