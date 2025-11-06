New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday congratulated India's star opener Shafali Verma for her 'Player of the Match' award in the ICC Women's World Cup Final and India's maiden Women's CWC title.

While speaking on a phone call with Shafali Verma, Nayab Singh Saini said, "The entire state is proud of your performance."

The young Indian opener scored 87 runs off 78 balls and scalped two wickets in his spell (2/36 in 7 overs) against South Africa in the final. She was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for this all-around performance.

While the Chhattisgarh state government has decided to provide an honorarium of Rs 10 lakh to Akanksha Satyawanshi, a physiotherapist with the Indian women's cricket team, at the instruction of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the members of the Indian Women's Cricket team and said that they have created history by winning the Cricket World Cup. Millions of Indians in every corner of the country and abroad are celebrating this victory at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

The President said that this team reflects India. They represent diverse regions, social backgrounds, and circumstances. But they are one Team - India. This team shows India at its best.

Official account of the President on X wrote, "Members of the Indian Women's Cricket team, winners of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President congratulated the team and said that they have created history and have become role models for younger generation. She said that this team reflects India. They represent different regions, different social backgrounds, different circumstances, but they are one Team India."

On Wednesday, PM Modi hosted the champions of the Women's World Cup at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg on Wednesday. PM Modi congratulated the team on their victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament, following a string of three defeats and the trolling they had faced on social media. (ANI)

