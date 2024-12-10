Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 10 (ANI): A host of past champions, who have moved to higher categories will be back for the prestigious fourth edition of the US Kids Indian Championship. Nearly 80 young golfers, of which almost 20 per cent are from outside India will be seen in action in the three-day signature championships, as per a release.

The 54-hole event at the Jack Nicklaus-designed course in Gurugram will have on offer points of World Amateur Golf Ranking (WGAR), Junior Score Board (JSB) and 'stars' for the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA). That helps players rise in rankings and get spots in more top-class international amateur events and even represent their country in events.

Also Read | Atalanta vs Real Madrid Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match at Allianz Arena.

Some of the past champions and medallists, who will be making an appearance, usually in the next higher category, are Nihal Cheema, Kabir Goyal, Sohrab Singh Talwar, Vidit Aggarwal, Arshvant Srivastava, Adit Veeramachaneni, Naina Kapoor, Aaradhya Bhatnagar, Aanya Dandriyal and Shambhavi Chaturvedi among others.

Apart from India, there are players from the United States and Malaysia. United Arab Emirates (Dubai), Sweden and Great Britain. About 15 players are from outside India.

Also Read | SA 141/8 in 15.5 Overs | South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score Updates of 1st T20I 2024: Shaheen Afridi Dismisses Nqaba Peter.

The Indian Championship offers young golfers the opportunity to compete in a multi-day championship event and qualify for U.S. Kids Golf Priority Status. By earning different levels of Priority Status, players can qualify for other U.S. Kids Golf Major Championships including Regional, International, and World or World Teen Championships.

The age groups from Under 7 to age groups 15-18 and there will be a total of 13 sections.

The main competition will be held at the Classic Golf Resort from December 11-13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)