Real Madrid will continue their pursuit of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage when they take on Atalanta in their next match of the league stage. Real Madrid are having an inconsistent season so far and in their last two UCL games they have conceded defeat to AC Milan and Liverpool. Currently at the 24th place, Real Madrid will need to change things soon if they want to enter top 16 and have their chance through the playoffs. Kylian Mbappe has not been at his best and with Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo injured and lot of onus will be on Jude Bellingham to take over responsibility. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Xabi Alonso Brings Bayer Leverkusen’s Efficiency to New Heights.

Atalanta are the defending Europa League champions and got defeated by Real Madrid earlier in the season by Real Madrid. But Atalanta are an in-form outfit as they have picked up 11 points from their five matches courtesy of a record of three wins and two defeats in the UEFA Champions League 2024, which has left them fifth in the table. Atalanta will look to use the best of their momentum and defeat a rather underconfident Real Madrid here.

Atalanta vs Real Madrid Lineups Predictions for UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Atalanta will be without the services of Gianluca Scamacca, Davide Zappacosta and Juan Cuadrado but are devoid of any fresh injuries. For Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr is back in training and is expected to feature in the game. So will Jude Bellingham after a momentary scare in the last La Liga game against Girona. Ferland Mendy suffered a muscular injury against Girona and will miss out, meaning that Fran Garcia will operate at left-back, while Eder Militao, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga remain unavailable for selection. World Cup 2034 Hosting Decisions Set To Kick Off a Decade of Scrutiny on Saudi Arabia and FIFA.

Atalanta BC Probable Playing XI: Marco Carnesecchi, Berat Djimsiti, Isak Hien, Sead Kolasinac, Raoul Bellanova, Marten De Roon, Ederson, Matteo Ruggeri, Charles De Ketelaere, Mateo Retegui, Ademola Lookman.

Real Madrid Probable Playing XI: Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rudiger, Fran Garcia, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2024 10:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).