London [UK], November 7 (ANI): England veteran pacer James Anderson sweat it out in the nets on Tuesday.

Anderson took to Instagram and posted a video as he prepares for his next Test cricket assignments.

"Blowing a few cobwebs off. First bowl on grass since the Ashes," said the caption of Anderson's post.

Anderson last featured in the Ashes series in the UK from June to July this year. The series ended in a 2-2 draw, with Australia retaining the Ashes urn.

The 41-year-old pacer was far from his best in the series, taking just five wickets in four matches at an average of over 85 and a strike rate of 184.40. His best bowling figures were 1/51.

This year, Anderson has played six Tests, taking 15 wickets at an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of over 87, with the best bowling figures of 4/18.

England's next assignment in Test cricket is a tour of India, starting from January 25 onwards.

In the multi-year contracts announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently, Anderson got a one-year deal.

Anderson is an England pace legend and an epitome of longevity, playing international cricket since 2002. In 183 Tests, he has taken 690 wickets at an average of 26.42, with best figures of 7/42. Overall, with 269 wickets in 194 ODIs and 18 wickets in 19 T20Is, he has a total of 977 international wickets.

He is the most successful pacer in Test history and all of international cricket as well. He is also England's leading wicket-taker in the history of ODI cricket. (ANI)

