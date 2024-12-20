New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Kalinga Lancers, the Odisha-based franchise in the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL), unveiled their official jersey and team anthem today in a grand event held in Bhubaneswar.

The home jersey features a striking combination of blue and green, while the away jersey retains the vibrant orange and white. The jersey was officially revealed by Suryabanshi Suraj, Minister of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha and Sunil Gupta, COO - Aluminium and Director - Kalinga Lancers, Bhaskar Sarma, IAS, Principle Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department along with the Indian players who will represent Kalinga Lancers in the league starting December 28th.

The new jersey designed intricately blended history, art, geography, and progress, paying tribute to Odisha's rich heritage and its forward-looking aspirations. It visually narrates the state's unique cultural elements, its connection to nature, and its spirit of progress.

At the heart of the design is the Konark Wheel, a homage to the iconic Sun Temple of Konark and a symbol of Odisha's historic and architectural marvels. The jersey also celebrates the state's artistic traditions, featuring: Chhau dance motifs from North Odisha - Ghumra dance patterns from South Odisha, and Sambalpur designs representing the vibrant art forms of Western Odisha.The Kalinga Lancers anthem, 'Jazba Jeet Ka', seamlessly blends and reflects the team's ideology of persistence and hard work. The anthem is sung by Rituraj Mohanty, a Bollywood singer from Odisha, and is produced by Campaign Scout India.

The modern aspect of the design is inspired by vision for progress. A leafy wave at the bottom, drawn from the logo, symbolizes growth and dynamism, seamlessly blending with the historical motifs. Additionally, the jersey's upper section features waves symbolizing the Mahanadi River, flowing from Hirakud Dam to the delta, capturing Odisha's geographical lifeblood and connection to the sea. Staying close to the roots, the team's mascot, named Jeet, is based on the Odisha state bird, the Indian roller aka Blue Jay.

Sunil Gupta, Director - Kalinga Lancers and COO - Aluminium, expressed his pride at the unveiling event, saying as quoted by a HIL press release, "Hockey holds a special place in Odisha, and being part of a franchise that represents the state's deep-rooted love for the sport is a matter of immense pride. The jersey beautifully embodies Odisha's history, culture, and aspirations, and we are excited to take the field and contribute to the growth of hockey in India."

With the Hockey India League on the horizon, Kalinga Lancers are ready to proudly represent Odisha and celebrate the sport that is an emotion for millions. (ANI)

