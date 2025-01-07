Mumbai, Jan 7: Kolkata Knight Riders' title-winning cricketer Ramandeep Singh has signed with Cornerstone Sport, one of India's leading talent management agencies. Known for his explosive batting and sharp bowling, Ramandeep was a pivotal figure in KKR's IPL 2024 triumph. He scored 125 runs in 14 matches at a blistering strike rate of 201.61. Ramandeep Singh Hits A Six On His First Ball Faced in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

Ramandeep Singh Joins Cornerstone Sport

The all-rounder earned his maiden India call-up for the T20I series against South Africa in November 2024, where he showcased his potential. Batting at No. 7 in the third T20I in Centurion, he contributed 15 off six balls, including a six and a four, helping India secure an 11-run victory. He also chipped in with a wicket in the fourth T20I. Ramandeep Singh Handed International Debut, Receives India Cap From Hardik Pandya Ahead of IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2024 at Centurion (Watch Video).

“I am thrilled to join Cornerstone Sport, an agency with a proven track record of elevating athletes' careers. With their guidance and support, I aim to achieve new milestones and inspire the next generation of cricketers,” Ramandeep said in a statement.

