London, Jan 11 (AP) Liverpool's bid to win an unprecedented quadruple is still on after a 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Premier League and Champions League leader is also into the semifinals of the English League Cup. And fourth-division Accrington was never expected to prevent Arne Slot's team from advancing to the fourth round of soccer's oldest knockout competition.

Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jayden Danns and Federico Chiesa scored for Liverpool at Anfield, with 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha becoming the Merseyside club's second-youngest debutant.

The third round of the FA Cup is traditionally one of the most anticipated weekends in English soccer as Premier League clubs enter the competition.

Top-flight Leicester routed Queens Park Rangers 6-2 for only its second win under manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The relegation-fighting team hadn't won since Van Nistelrooy's first game in charge against West Ham at the start of December.

James Justin scored two goals and Jamie Vardy converted a second-half penalty.

Wolverhampton also advanced with a 1-0 win at second-division Bristol City.

Later Saturday four-time defending league champion Manchester City was hosting fourth-division Salford City and Chelsea was facing Morecambe — also from the fourth division. (AP) AM

