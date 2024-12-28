In the TakeTakeTake interview with Levy Rozman Magnus Carlsen has announced that he will not play the remaining rounds in World Rapid Chess Championship 2024, and will not take part in the Blitz tournament. Earlier Magnus was unpaired from the Rapid Round 9 pairings due to dress code violations. The Norwegian Grand Master was fined at the start of the day due to him wearing Jeans, which is not part of the dress code. He was told by the Chief Arbiter of the tournament to change the Jeans by the 3rd round of the day, that is Round 8. However, Magnus refused to do so and was unpaired in Round 9. In the interview, Magnus said, "Honestly I'm too old at this point to care too much. If this is what they want to do, I"ll probably set off to somewhere where the weather is a bit nicer". He added that it became a matter of principle for him. Magnus Carlsen Disqualified From FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship 2024 for Violating Dress Code (Watch Video).

