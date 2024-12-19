Coimbatore, Dec 19 (PTI) Seven teams with 22 racers will battle it out for podium in the Novice Cup, which is a part of the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship, scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Zion Racing, MSport, DTS Racing, Momentum Motorsport, Delta Speed, Ahura Racing and Avalanche Racing will compete across five races over the two days to decide the overall champion of 2024.

The Novice Cup is a feeder series from where many racers have graduated to higher level like national champion such as Ruhaan Alva, reigning Formula LGB4 champion Tijil Rao, Amir Sayed, Vishwas Vijayraj, Arjun Nair and Naethan.

