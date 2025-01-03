Bhubaneswar, Jan 3 (PTI) The Odisha government on Friday decided to sponsor the national Kho Kho team for three years as part of its promotion of the game.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that the state government will spend Rs 5 crore per annum for three years to sponsor the national Kho Kho team, according to a CMO statement.

The period of Odisha's sponsorship will be from January 2025 to December 2027. This amount will be provided by the Odisha Mining Corporation, it said.

“This will not only encourage Indian Kho Kho players, but Odisha can also enhance the state's image globally through branding in national and international sports,” the statement said.

The Odisha government in June 2024 had announced the extension of its sponsorship for Hockey India until 2036 – a year that marks the centenary of the state's formation in 1936.

