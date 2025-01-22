Karachi, Jan 22 (PTI) Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf on Wednesday returned to red ball cricket after over two years when he appeared in the President's Cup -- the domestic first class tournament.

Haris, 31, primarily a white-ball specialist having appeared in 45 ODIs and 79 T20 internationals, turned out for the Sui Northern Gas team and also took three wickets in the first innings.

Also Read | Why is India vs England 2025 Free Live Streaming Online Not Available on JioCinema App and Website?.

His last appearance in a red-ball match was when he competed against England in December 2022 in Rawalpindi in which he went off the field after bowling just 13 overs.

The fiery fast bowler even had his central contract suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a few months when he refused to make himself available for the Test series in Australia citing workload management issues.

Also Read | India vs England Live Score Updates of 1st T20I 2025: Get Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of IND vs ENG Cricket Match.

He later apologised and had his contract revived by the board after a disciplinary hearing.

A reliable source close to the national selectors confided that they were looking at a limited role for Haris in the coming ICC Test Championship cycle 2025-27 and had advised him to resume playing some matches in the red-ball format to test waters.

He said Haris had also recently joined the domestic departmental team.

Haris who came into prominence from the Pakistan Super League and Big Bash has appeared in just 10 first class games in his entire career.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)