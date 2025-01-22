India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India will return back to white-ball action and will start preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India with a five-match T20I series against England. It is going to be a marquee encounter and fans are excited to witness some enthralling action. India have recently appointed Suryakumar Yadav as the captain of Team India in T20Is and under him India have been successful in all the assignments they encountered so far. India defeated Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and South Africa in T20Is and are in a good run of form showing some great potential in the format. England will be one of their most tough opposition and if they can edge past them in this series, it will be a mental boost for Suryakumar and his side. Suryakumar Yadav Backs Sanju Samson As India's Preferred Wicketkeeper Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025.

The five-match series will commence from January 22, with the first T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. England are also starting an new era under their new head coach Brendon McCullum. McCullum has been with the England side in red-ball, but this is the first time he will lead them in white-ball. England have already announced their playing XI under the captaincy of Jos Buttler. They are a solid side with the likes of Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook. Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson playing important roles within the team. Considering the Eden Gardens surface will suit their batting strengths, England will be a tough challenge for India.

India on the other hand are coming in the series with a few strengths. Arshdeep Singh and Sanju Samson are two of them who played a key role in India's victory in South Africa alongside Tilak Varma. Although Suryakumar himself was not that consistent. He got support from his teammates including the likes of Varun Chakaravarthy who was making a comeback. The duo of Chakravarthy and Bishnoi have shined in pace friendly conditions as well and are likely to continue with Hardik Pandya taking up the role of the fifth bowler. Mohammed Shami will play in T20Is after a long time and is likely to partner Arshdeep Singh. Mohammed Shami Opens Up About Fear During Injury Rehab, Overcoming Challenges to Make India Cricket Team Comeback.

India Probable Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami.

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.