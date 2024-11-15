Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): The Jaipur Pink Panthers showcased a stellar team performance to secure a 32-24 victory over the Gujarat Giants in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Friday.

The raiding trio of Arjun Deshwal, Neeraj Narwal, and Shrikant Jadhav, along with Reza Mirbagheri's defensive brilliance, guided the two-time champions to victory, despite a Super 10 from Gujarat Giants' Guman Singh. Jaipur Pink Panthers' captain Arjun Deshwal, who scored 9 points in the match, also became the third raider to cross the 100-point mark in PKL Season 11.

The game began with both teams adopting a cautious approach. Captains Arjun Deshwal and Guman Singh led their sides from the front, exchanging blows in the early stages. In a tightly contested first quarter, Guman Singh's do-or-die raid ensured the scores were level at seven points each.

Guman Singh dominated the first half for the Gujarat Giants, contributing six of their twelve points. Despite a quiet start from Arjun Deshwal, the Jaipur Pink Panthers maintained a narrow lead, thanks to Neeraj Narwal and Shrikant Jadhav's effective raids. Neeraj Narwal also achieved a significant milestone, reaching 200 raid points in the league.

Reza Mirbagheri was instrumental in defence for Jaipur, helping his team hold a slim 13-12 lead at halftime in this closely fought encounter.

The second half began on a similar note, with Rakesh levelling the scores for the Gujarat Giants through a do-or-die raid. However, Jaipur soon seized control, creating a three-point lead as Arjun Deshwal and Neeraj Narwal continued their attacking exploits.

The turning point came in a frantic three-minute spell when Jaipur inflicted an all-out on Gujarat, extending their lead to nine points. Although Guman Singh worked tirelessly to stage a comeback, Jaipur's resolute gameplay ensured their advantage remained intact.

Arjun Deshwal and Neeraj Narwal kept the scoreboard ticking as Jaipur Pink Panthers expertly managed the clock, denying the Gujarat Giants any chance of a revival. Despite Guman Singh completing his Super 10, his efforts fell short as the Jaipur Pink Panthers emerged victorious with an eight-point margin. (ANI)

