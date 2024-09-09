Pune, Sep 9 (PTI) Punjab National Bank, Comptroller & Auditor General of India, Sports Authority of India, and Canara Bank notched up facile wins on the fifth day of the Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship here on Monday.

SAI edged past Central Secretariat 2-1 in a Pool A outing, while in Pool B, Canara Bank hammered Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Team 6-0, thanks to Somaiah Kuppanda's hat-trick.

Also Read | France vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of FRA vs BEL on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

In Pool D, CAGI went past Central Reserve Police Force 4-2, while PNB plundered Central Industrial Security Force 5-0, courtesy Gursimran Singh's hat-trick.

Meanwhile, Pool C witnessed a couple of draws. The Sahastra Seema Bal held Tamil Nadu Police 3-3, whereas Food Corporation of India and Services Sports Control Board settled for a 1-1 stalemate. 7/21/2024

Also Read | India vs Syria Football Free Live Streaming Online: Get IND vs SYR TV Channel Live Telecast Details of Intercontinental Cup 2024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)