France will hope for a strong showing at home when they take on Belgium in a Nations League. The Les Bleus lost to Italy at home in their last game, which came as a surprise to many considering how dominant they have been in front of their fans. Didier Deschamps knows there are plenty of areas for improvement and his team will need to first cut down on the defensive lapses. They can ill afford to drop further points as the risk of relegation looms large on the teams in the new format. Opponents Belgium are heading into the game on the back of a win over Hungary and are high on confidence. France versus Belgium will start at 12:15 AM IST. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in France vs Belgium UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Match? Here's the Possibility of Real Madrid Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Bradley Barcola impressed against Italy and he is likely to keep his place in the team. Kylian Mbappe is the talisman for France and if he has a good game, France invariably secures a win. William Saliba did not have the best of time in the last match but he is expected to keep his place in the backline alongside Ibrahima Konate. Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani are interesting options from the bench.

Romelu Lukaku has been rested by Belgium and will not play any part in this game. Thibaut Courtois has differences with the coach and will not be playing under him. Jeremy Doku and Kevin de Bruyne, Manchester City’s attacking duo, will be part of the attacking three for the visitors. UEFA Nations League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Late Winner As Substitute in Portugal’s 2–1 Win Over Scotland; 10-Man Spain Overpowers Switzerland.

When is France vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The France national football team faces the Belgium national football team in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Tuesday, September 10. The France vs Belgium UEFA Nations League match is set to be played at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get France vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the France vs Belgium UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 TV channels. Jio Users will also be able to watch this match on the JioTV app. For the France vs Belgium online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch France vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans looking for France vs Belgium live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Expect a quality game of football with both sides settling for a 2-2 draw.

