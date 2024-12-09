Bhubaneswar, Dec 9 (PTI) Haryana's international high jumper Pooja improved upon her own U-18 national record on the third day of the 39th National Junior Championships at the Kalinga Stadium here on Monday.

The 17-year-old Pooja scaled 1.85m to improve her own jump national record during heptathlon competition. Her previous national record of 1.83m was recorded during World U-20 Athletics Championships in Lima, Peru in August.

Delhi promising quarter-miler Jay Kumar had been impressive earlier this season in the 400m and he continued to dominate the track here on Monday.

On his way to the gold medal in the men's U-20 400m race, he clocked 46.29 seconds to better the meet record of 46.59 seconds set by Amoj Jacob in 2017.

The girls' U-16 javelin throw saw intense competition with top six throwers bettering the national record.

Haryana's Muskan, however, walked away with the gold medal. Her best throw was 46.87m which was better than the previous U-16 national record of 40.01m set by Shivani Patel this year.

