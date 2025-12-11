New Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 11 (ANI): A brilliant 90-run knock by Quinton de Kock and some death overs blitz from David Miller and Donovan Ferreira took South Africa to a massive 213/4 in 20 overs in the second T20I against India at Mullanpur Stadium on Thursday.

India would need to chase down 214 runs to take 2-0 lead in the series. Quinton shook off some rust with a fiery 46-ball 90, with five fours and seven sixes, while Donovan (30 in 16 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Miller (20* in 12 balls, with two fours) sensationally took down pacers towards the end.

After India won the toss and put SA to bowl first, India missed a run-out chance to remove Reeza Hendricks. Within the first over, Quinton de Kock shook off the rust from the past few poor outings after reversing his white-ball retirement, dispatching Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah for a few delightful fours and sixes. Bumrah gave away 16 runs from his second over, with two wides and a six each from both of these batters.

On the first ball of the fifth over, Varun Chakravarthy cleaned up Reeza Hendricks for a 10-ball 8. SA was 38/1 in 4.1 overs.

Quinton looked in full flow and continued his attack regardless, hitting Axar Patel for a four and six in the final over of the powerplay, ending the stage of the game at 53/1 in six overs, with Quinton (34*) and skipper Aiden Markram (7) unbeaten, with SA having touched the 50-run mark in 5.5 overs.

De Kock continued his brilliance against pace and spin alike, scoring his 17th T20I fifty in 26 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes.

At the end of 10 overs, SA were cruising at 90/1, with QDK (62*) and Markram (14*) unbeaten.

The 11th over by Arshdeep was a horror show for him as he not only ate a six from QDK to start it off, but delivered a massive seven wides, making it a total of 13 balls bowled in the over. SA reached the 100-run mark in 10.2 overs. He leaked 18 runs in the over, taking SA's score to 108 runs.

The punishment continued for Indian bowlers, as Markram dispatched Varun for two clean sixes over his head and later, over long-on. But the spinner enjoyed the last laugh, getting him caught by Axar at deep-mid-wicket. Markram walked back for 29 in 26 balls, with a four and two sixes. SA was 121/2 in 12 overs.

Quinton was joined by a young Dewald Brevis and the duo continued their onslaught, taking Proteas to 150-run mark in 14.5 overs. At the end of 15 overs, SA was 156/2 in 15 overs, with QDK (90*) and Brevis (14*) unbeaten.

India got the big wicket of QDK, who stepped out of the crease and was run out for 90 in 46 (with five fours and seven sixes) by Jitesh Sharma. India was 156/3 in 15.1 overs.

In the next over, Axar got Brevis' wicket for 14 in 10 balls, with a fantastic catch from Tilak Varma at long-on. India was slowly making a comeback, with SA at 160/4 in 16.1 overs.

Bumrah's 18th over was a disappointing one as he conceded two boundaries by David Miller and a four leg-byes, giving Proteas 15 runs.

Arshdeep was smoked for a six each by Miller and Donovan Ferreira in his 19th over, taking the Proteas past 190 runs.

A full toss from Bumrah was smoked by Donovan for a six over long-off, taking the score past the 200-run mark in 19.2 overs. Bumrah went for another six, and a late half-century stand between Miller-Donovan took SA to 213/4, with Donovan (30*) and Miller (20*) unbeaten.

While Varun (2/29) was the pick of the bowlers, Bumrah (0/45) and Arshdeep (0/54) looked totally off-colour in their spell. Axar also got a wicket in his three-over spell, giving away 27 runs.

Brief Scores: SA: 213/4 (Quinton de Kock 90, Donovan Ferreira 30, Varun Chakravarthy 2/29) vs India. (ANI)

