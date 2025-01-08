Sports News | Runner Archana Jadhav Flunks Dope Test, Gets Provisional Suspension from AIU

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) India's long distance runner Archana Jadhav has been handed a provisional suspension for flunking a dope test, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has announced.

The 20-year-old Jadhav had last competed in the Delhi half marathon in October 2024 in the elite Indian women's race, finishing fourth with a time of 1:20.21 behind winner Lili Das, Kavita Yadav and Priti Lamba.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For Carabao Cup 2024-25 Football Match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

According to AIU, Jadhav's sample contained prohibited substance Oxandrolone, which is an androgen and synthetic anabolic steroid (AAS).