New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Sanika Chalke and Nika Prasad will lead India A and B respectively in the Women's U-19 tri-series involving South Africa.

The tri-series is scheduled from December 3 to 12. All games will be played in Pune, the BCCI announced on Wednesday.

Also Read | New Zealand vs England Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2024: How To Watch NZ vs ENG Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

India A will take on South Africa A in the tri-series opener.

India Women U19 A Squad: Sanika Chalke (C), G Trisha (VC), G Kavya Sree, Bhavika Ahire (WK), Joshitha VJ, Hurley Gala, Sasthi Mondal, Siddhi Sharma, Sonam Yadav, Gayatri Survase, Chandni Sharma, Happy Kumari, Shabnam, Bidisha Dey, Prapti Raval (WK).

Also Read | Vaibhav Suryavanshi Real Age? Fans Question After Old Video of Youngest IPL Player, Who Was Picked by Rajasthan Royals, Surfaces Online.

India Women U19 B Squad: Niki Prasad (C), Kamalini G (WK) (VC), Mahanti Shree, Ishawari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Aayushi Shukla, Kesari Drithi, Parunika Sisodiya, Vaishnavi Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Nandhana S, Anaadi Tagde, Anandita Kishor, Supriya Arela, Bharti Upadhyay (WK). 7/21/2024

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)