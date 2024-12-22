Vadodara, Dec 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first women's ODI between India and West Indies here on Sunday.
India Women:
Smriti Mandhana lbw b Zaida James 91
Pratika Rawal c&b Matthews 40
Harleen Deol b Dottin 44
Harmanpreet Kaur run out (Fletcher/Campbelle) 34
Richa Ghosh c Connell b Matthews 26
Jemimah Rodrigues b Zaida James 31
Deepti Sharma not out 14
Saima Thakor lbw b Zaida James 4
Titas Sadhu c Joseph b Zaida James 4
Renuka Singh c Gajnabi b Zaida James 0
Priya Mishra not out 1
Extras: (B-8, W-17) 25
Total: (For 9 wickets in 50 overs) 314
Fall of wickets: 1-110, 2-160, 3-226, 4-237, 5-264, 6-297, 7-301, 8-309, 9-309
Bowling: Deandra Dottin 10-0-63-1, Hayley Matthews 10-1-61-2, Shamilia Connell 1-0-6-0, Karishma Ramharack 10-0-62-0, Afy Fletcher 5-0-31-0, Aaliyah Alleyne 6-0-38-0, Zaida James 8-0-45-5. MORE
