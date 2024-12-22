Vadodara, Dec 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first women's ODI between India and West Indies here on Sunday.

India Women:

Also Read | England’s Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Announced: Joe Root Returns, Jos Buttler to Captain; No Place for Ben Stokes.

Smriti Mandhana lbw b Zaida James 91

Pratika Rawal c&b Matthews 40

Also Read | SA vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024: Top Five Performers From South Africa Against Pakistan Clash.

Harleen Deol b Dottin 44

Harmanpreet Kaur run out (Fletcher/Campbelle) 34

Richa Ghosh c Connell b Matthews 26

Jemimah Rodrigues b Zaida James 31

Deepti Sharma not out 14

Saima Thakor lbw b Zaida James 4

Titas Sadhu c Joseph b Zaida James 4

Renuka Singh c Gajnabi b Zaida James 0

Priya Mishra not out 1

Extras: (B-8, W-17) 25

Total: (For 9 wickets in 50 overs) 314

Fall of wickets: 1-110, 2-160, 3-226, 4-237, 5-264, 6-297, 7-301, 8-309, 9-309

Bowling: Deandra Dottin 10-0-63-1, Hayley Matthews 10-1-61-2, Shamilia Connell 1-0-6-0, Karishma Ramharack 10-0-62-0, Afy Fletcher 5-0-31-0, Aaliyah Alleyne 6-0-38-0, Zaida James 8-0-45-5. MORE

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)