Mumbai, December 22: Right-hand batter Kamran Ghulam and left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi's exceptional performances guided Pakistan to victory over South Africa by 81 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series in Newlands on Thursday. It was an inspired performance from Pakistan that saw them take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. While South Africa struggled, they still had some remarkable individual performances. Here is a look at the Top Five performers in the second ODI.

1. Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)

Shaheen Afridi performs Shoaib Akhtar's celebration (Photo credit: Twitter @TheRealPCB)

Shaheen took the all-important wicket of David Miller to derail South Africa's 330-run chase. He ended up with figures of 4/47 to cap off his impressive display.

2. Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan)

Kamran Ghulam in action (Photo Credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

The 29-year-old batter provided explosiveness in the middle to propel Pakistan's score to 300-plus. He played a quick-fire 63 from 32 deliveries which took Pakistan to 329 in the first innings.

3. Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

Mohammad Rizwan in action during SA vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024 (Photo Credit: X @therealPCB)

The Pakistan captain was crucial in the middle phase of the game. He ensured that Pakistan remained unscathed throughout the middle overs and started picking up boundaries as the game progressed. He finished with an 80-run knock from 82 deliveries.

4. Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Babar Azam (Photo credit: JioCinema)

The former Pakistan captain Babar stayed alongside Rizwan to drive Pakistan's innings. He scored 73 runs from 95 deliveries, which played its part in taking Pakistan to a competitive total.

5. Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa)

Heinrich Klaasen in action for South Africa (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

When the rest of the batters failed, Klaasen stayed on the field to ensure South Africa remained in the chase. He struck 97 from 74 deliveries but it wasn't enough to keep the series alive.