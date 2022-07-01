Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 1: Olympic medalist and India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the ongoing Malaysia Open 2022 after losing to Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying in the quarterfinals of the women's singles category on Friday. Playing on court 1, Sindhu lost the match 21-13, 15-21, 13-21. Sindu got off to a good start, winning the first game but Tzu-Ying bounced back to win the next two wins. Sindhu stormed to the quarterfinals by registering a stunning comeback win against Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan on Thursday. She pulled off a stunning win 19-21, 21-9, 21-14 to reach the quarterfinals. Malaysia Open 2022: Parupalli Kashyap Crashes out After Losing to Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

HS Prannoy, who was the last Indian challenge left in the tournament, lost to Indonesia's Jonatan Christie. Playing on court 2, Prannoy lost the match 21-18, 21-16. Christie dominated both the games. HS Prannoy had pulled off a huge upset by beating World No. 4 Chinese Taipei player Chou Tien-Chen in straight games, 21-15, 21-17 to enter the quarterfinals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)