Sports News | Smriti Mandhana Unlocks Another Milestone During India's First ODI Against Ireland

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Smriti Mandhana became just the second Indian batter to hit the 4000-run mark in the women's ODI format during India's six-wicket win against Ireland.

  • Lifestyle
    National Milk Day 2025: How To Make Falooda at Home? Celebrate the Day by Whipping Up a Glass of Easy-to-Prepare and Delicious Dessert (Watch Recipe Video) National Milk Day 2025: How To Make Falooda at Home? Celebrate the Day by Whipping Up a Glass of Easy-to-Prepare and Delicious Dessert (Watch Recipe Video)
  • Viral
    OK Boomer! L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s 90-Hour Work Week Remark Sparks Memefest Online With Hilarious Memes, Funny Jokes and Images OK Boomer! L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s 90-Hour Work Week Remark Sparks Memefest Online With Hilarious Memes, Funny Jokes and Images
  • Festivals
    When Is Arudra Darshan 2025? Know Thiruvathirai Nakshathram Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals and Significance of the Shaivite Festival to Clelebrate the Cosmic Dance of Lord Shiva When Is Arudra Darshan 2025? Know Thiruvathirai Nakshathram Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals and Significance of the Shaivite Festival to Clelebrate the Cosmic Dance of Lord Shiva
  • Videos
    ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal & Shrutika Arjun’s Fate in Live Audience’s Hands ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal & Shrutika Arjun’s Fate in Live Audience’s Hands
    • Close
    Search

    Sports News | Smriti Mandhana Unlocks Another Milestone During India's First ODI Against Ireland

    Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Smriti Mandhana became just the second Indian batter to hit the 4000-run mark in the women's ODI format during India's six-wicket win against Ireland.

    Agency News ANI| Jan 10, 2025 08:30 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Sports News | Smriti Mandhana Unlocks Another Milestone During India's First ODI Against Ireland
    Smriti Mandhana (Photo: ICC)

    Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 10 (ANI): Smriti Mandhana became just the second Indian batter to hit the 4000-run mark in the women's ODI format during India's six-wicket win against Ireland.

    Smriti was brisk in her approach, which carried shades of aggression and tenacity. In her swift display, Smriti struck 41 from a mere 29 deliveries. With another impactful display with the bat, Smriti crossed the 4000-run mark.

    Also Read | SA20 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of South Africa T20 Cricket Tournament.

    The 28-year-old boasts 4,001 runs in 95 matches, averaging 44.95 at a strike rate of 85.69. Only former India captain Mithali Raj has a better tally in the ODIs than Smriti. During her illustrious career, Mithali racked up 7,805 runs at an average of 50.68 while striking at 66.19.

    With Harmanpreet Kaur rested, Smriti took the captain's responsibility against Ireland in the first ODI in Rajkot. The southpaw effectively rotated her bowlers in the first innings to restrict the visitors to 238/7.

    Also Read | Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch German League Football Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in IST?.

    In the second innings, she spearheaded the attack with the bat, perfectly laying the foundation for a 239-run chase. With Pratika Rawal on the other side, the duo accelerated from the beginning to make the most of the powerplay.

    Even with the additional burden of captaincy, Smriti remained undaunted. The glimpse of Smriti unaffected by captaincy became evident in the 8th over.

    When up against Georgina Dempsey, Smriti displayed her prowess in power-hitting. She shuffled down the track and executed a half-volley to find the boundary rope.

    On the next ball, a juicy full toss fell Smriti's way, and she got enough of the bat to clear the boundary line for a six. The series of full tosses continued, and Smriti didn't waste the opportunity that kept coming her way. On the third successive delivery, Smriti flicked past the drive shot to pick another four.

    With her explosive batting display, India cruised to 70 with one ball left in the powerplay. Smriti, who had tasted blood at that point, tried to end the powerplay on a high note. She went for a slog sweep but gave away a top thick edge in the process straight to Freya Sargent.

    Even though Smriti fell, she had sent a strong message to her teammates about the way this chase was meant to be executed.

    Pratika Rawal (89) and Tejal Hasabnis (53*) provided valuable contributions that helped India chase down the target with more than 15 overs to spare. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Close
    Search

    Sports News | Smriti Mandhana Unlocks Another Milestone During India's First ODI Against Ireland

    Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Smriti Mandhana became just the second Indian batter to hit the 4000-run mark in the women's ODI format during India's six-wicket win against Ireland.

    Agency News ANI| Jan 10, 2025 08:30 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Sports News | Smriti Mandhana Unlocks Another Milestone During India's First ODI Against Ireland
    Smriti Mandhana (Photo: ICC)

    Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 10 (ANI): Smriti Mandhana became just the second Indian batter to hit the 4000-run mark in the women's ODI format during India's six-wicket win against Ireland.

    Smriti was brisk in her approach, which carried shades of aggression and tenacity. In her swift display, Smriti struck 41 from a mere 29 deliveries. With another impactful display with the bat, Smriti crossed the 4000-run mark.

    Also Read | SA20 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of South Africa T20 Cricket Tournament.

    The 28-year-old boasts 4,001 runs in 95 matches, averaging 44.95 at a strike rate of 85.69. Only former India captain Mithali Raj has a better tally in the ODIs than Smriti. During her illustrious career, Mithali racked up 7,805 runs at an average of 50.68 while striking at 66.19.

    With Harmanpreet Kaur rested, Smriti took the captain's responsibility against Ireland in the first ODI in Rajkot. The southpaw effectively rotated her bowlers in the first innings to restrict the visitors to 238/7.

    Also Read | Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch German League Football Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in IST?.

    In the second innings, she spearheaded the attack with the bat, perfectly laying the foundation for a 239-run chase. With Pratika Rawal on the other side, the duo accelerated from the beginning to make the most of the powerplay.

    Even with the additional burden of captaincy, Smriti remained undaunted. The glimpse of Smriti unaffected by captaincy became evident in the 8th over.

    When up against Georgina Dempsey, Smriti displayed her prowess in power-hitting. She shuffled down the track and executed a half-volley to find the boundary rope.

    On the next ball, a juicy full toss fell Smriti's way, and she got enough of the bat to clear the boundary line for a six. The series of full tosses continued, and Smriti didn't waste the opportunity that kept coming her way. On the third successive delivery, Smriti flicked past the drive shot to pick another four.

    With her explosive batting display, India cruised to 70 with one ball left in the powerplay. Smriti, who had tasted blood at that point, tried to end the powerplay on a high note. She went for a slog sweep but gave away a top thick edge in the process straight to Freya Sargent.

    Even though Smriti fell, she had sent a strong message to her teammates about the way this chase was meant to be executed.

    Pratika Rawal (89) and Tejal Hasabnis (53*) provided valuable contributions that helped India chase down the target with more than 15 overs to spare. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Ireland Women vs India Women
    500K+ searches
    Real Madrid vs Mallorca
    200K+ searches
    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Ireland Women vs India Women
    500K+ searches
    Real Madrid vs Mallorca
    200K+ searches
    Game Changer rating
    50K+ searches
    Real Madrid
    50K+ searches
    FA Cup
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliElon MuskNarendra ModiSalman KhanMakar SankrantiPongalMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetBigg Boss 18ICC Champions Trophy 2025LohriDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel