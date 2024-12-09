Gqeberha [South Africa], December 9 (ANI): South Africa replaced Australia at the top of the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table following their victory against Sri Lanka in the second and final Test match of the series at the St. George Park on Monday.

An anticlimactic finish unfolded as Sri Lanka's lower order crumbled to the dominance of South Africa's bowling attack in the first session.

Both set batters were dismissed early by Maharaj and Rabada. With the lower order now exposed and over 100 runs still to chase, Maharaj quickly added the wickets of Prabath Jayasuriya and Vishwa Fernando to complete his five-wicket haul. Marco Jansen then wrapped up the innings, dismissing Lahiru Kumara with his first delivery of the day.

With this victory, South Africa climbed to the top of the ICC World Test Championship Standings with a point percentage of 63.33.

Heading into the final day of the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka, the match hung in the balance. Sri Lanka needs 143 runs to level the series, while South Africa was just five wickets away from a clean sweep.

With crucial World Test Championship points at stake, both teams were battling hard to keep their hopes alive for next year's ICC World Test Championship Final.

Sri Lanka entered this match with a point to prove, especially after a crushing 233-run defeat in the first Test in Durban, where they were bowled out for a record low of 42 in the first innings. After winning the toss, South Africa opted to bat first but found themselves in early trouble before captain Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton steadied the ship with a vital 133-run partnership.

Ryan Rickelton reached a well-deserved century but was dismissed shortly afterwards, as South Africa finished Day 1 at 269/7.

South Africa resumed Day 2 with wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne unbeaten on 48. Verreynne, supported by the lower order, particularly Kagiso Rabada with his valuable 23-run contribution, guided South Africa to a total of 358. Verreynne reached a significant milestone, securing his third Test century in the process.

Sri Lanka showed resilience with the bat and ended Day 2 at 242/3, led by Pathum Nissanka's gritty 89. On Day 3, Sri Lanka started strongly, but their momentum was halted when Dane Paterson struck with the new ball, claiming his maiden five-for to bowl out Sri Lanka for 328.

South Africa piled on their 30-run lead and closed the day at 191/3, maintaining a strong position in the match. Tristan Stubbs and Temba Bavuma added 104 runs after which valuable contributions from David Bedingham and the lower order took them to a total of 317. Jayasuriya capped off an excellent performance by completing his five-wicket haul.

Chasing a target of 348, Sri Lanka were reduced to 122/6 before captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis put together an unbeaten 83-run stand to steady the ship.

Unfortunately for Sri Lanka, they were dismissed early on the final day of the Test match. Mendis was caught for 46, edging a delivery from Maharaj that was brilliantly taken by Aiden Markram.

Dhananjaya de Silva, having just reached his half-century, was sent back shortly after, nicking a ball from Rabada straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne. Maharaj and Jansen wrapped up proceedings quickly as South Africa completed a series whitewash with a 109-run win.

Brief Score: South Africa 358 & 317 (Temba Bavuma 66, Aiden Markram 55, Prabhat Jayasuriya 5/129) vs Sri Lanka 328 & 238 (Dhananjaya de Silva 50, Kusal Mendis 46, Keshav Maharaj 5/76). (ANI)

