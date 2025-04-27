The Delhi High Court recently ordered the Customs Department of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to release a golden kada (bangle) belonging to a Dubai-based Sikh man. The Delhi High Court set aside the detention of the Dubai man's golden kada and stated that Sikhs usually wear kada as part of their religious practice. The Customs at IGIA had detained the golden kada on November 29, 2024. The Delhi High Court directed customs to release Dalvinder Singh Sudan's 22-carat gold bangle within four weeks, subject to the payment of applicable warehouse charges. Delhi High Court Seeks Reply From Swiggy, Zepto Over Inaccessibility of Their Mobile Apps to Visually Impaired Users.

Customs Detained Golden Kada on November 29, 2024

