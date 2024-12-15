Navi Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the opening Women's T20I here on Sunday.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur decided to hand T20I debut to 28-year-old pacer Saima Thakor, who has already played six ODIs.

This is India's first game in the country after the T20 World Cup.

India are coming into the three-game series after losing 0-3 to Australia in ODIs.

Teams:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu and Renuka Thakur Singh.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell.

