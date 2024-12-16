Hong Kong, Dec 16 (PTI) Indian men secured an impressive fifth-place finish, while the women ended in a commendable seventh position at the World Team Squash Championship here.

The Indian men upset fifth seeds Malaysia, while the women defeated nine-time champions Australia on their way to the quarterfinals.

In the last-eight stage, the Indian men's team, comprising Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani, lost to France 0-2, while the women's team went down against the USA by the same scoreline.

The women's team, led by national champion Anahat Singh, reached the quarterfinals of the world event after a 12-year gap.

The Anahat-led unit was recognized as the most improved women's team in the mega event.

