SSCB, Punjab & Sind Bank, PSPB, AISPB Complete Semifinal Line-up of Senior National Men's Hockey

Jhansi, Jan 30 (PTI) Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) will take on Punjab & Sind Bank, while Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) will play Air India Sports Promotion Board (AISPB) in the semifinals of the 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship (A Division) here on Saturday.

In the first quarterfinal on Thursday, SSCB eked out a narrow 1-0 win over The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd 1-0 while Punjab & Sind Bank defeated Hockey Karnataka 2-0 another last-eight match.

PSPB then beat Hockey Unit Of Tamil Nadu 2-1 while AISPB got the better of Hockey Haryana by a similar margin to set up a clash against each other in the last-four round.

