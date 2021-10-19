October 19 will always be special for actor Varun Dhawan as he made his Bollywood debut with 'Student Of The Year' (SOTY) nine years ago on this date. Celebrating his professional journey of nine years, Varun, on Tuesday, took to Instagram and thanked everyone for "believing" in him. Citadel: Varun Dhawan Joins Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Being Part of Russo Bros' Amazon Prime Series - Reports.

"It's been nine years. Thank you for believing," he wrote on Instagram Story.He also posted a few stills of himself from 'Student Of The Year', which also marked Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra's acting debut. Kalank: Varun Dhawan’s Fight Scene With a Badly CGI-Ed Bull Leave Fans in Splits – Read Tweets.

After featuring in 'SOTY', Varun gradually carved his niche in the industry with his versatile performances in films like 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Badlapur', and 'October'. Now the audience is eagerly waiting to see him in 'Jug Jugg Jiyo' and 'Bhediya'.

