Puthandu 2020: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Conveys New Year Wishes to Tamils

Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo Credits: ANI)

Hyderabad, April 13: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday greeted Tamil people all over the world on the eve of puthandu (new year).

This new year shall bring joy and happiness to all and Tamils living across the globe and I pray that it will usher in prosperity and peace, she said in a Raj Bhavan press communique here. Puthandu 2020 Greetings & Puthandu Vazthukal HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Photos, SMS & Messages to Send Tamil New Year Wishes.

"On the occasion of the new year, let us pray together to the Lord to give us enough strength to combat the COVID-19 pandemic," she said in her message.

