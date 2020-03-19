Tesla Will Make Ventilators for Hospitals 'if There's a Shortage': Musk

California [USA], Mar 19 (ANI): If there's a shortage of ventilators for hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that if there is a shortage of ventilators for hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients, his company will manufacture them. In an official tweet, Musk wrote, "We will make ventilators if there is a shortage." The tweet was in response to a user's suggestion to repurpose Tesla's factory to make ventilators to treat people infected with COVID-19.Musk later clarified that while it is possible to make ventilators, they can't be produced instantly. He tweeted, "Tesla makes cars with sophisticated HVAC systems. SpaceX makes spacecraft with life support systems. Ventilators are not difficult, but cannot be produced instantly. Which hospitals have these shortages you speak of right now?." (ANI)

