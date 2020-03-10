Tibetan Youth Congress Northeast Organise Motorcycle Rally to Mark 61st Uprising Day

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Members of the exiled Tibetans community on Tuesday participated in a motorcycle rally organised by the Tibetan Youth Congress on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of their Uprising Day against China back in 1959.Under the banner of the Northeast chapter of the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC), a total of 61 bikers participated in the 106-kilometre long rally from Sikkim to Siliguri. The rally was organised as a tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during the Chinese crackdown in Tibet.Speaking to ANI, Tenzing Palbar, President, of the TYC, Northeast region, said that the Chinese government has been practising "cultural genocide" with the Tibetans.On March 10 in 1959, thousands of Tibetans gathered in Lhasa to protect their leader Dalai Lama from perceived threats of the Chinese Army. The protest was brutally suppressed, causing the death of thousands of people.Following this, the then 23-year-old Dalai Lama along with thousands of Tibetans secretly fled into exile in India. The demonstration was later named as the Tibetan Uprising.Earlier in the day, scores of Tibetans, including students, Buddhist monks, and women, had participated in a protest march in Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla to mark the anniversary of their Uprising Day.A mass protest by the Members of the exiled Tibetans community was also held in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi today. (ANI)

