New Delhi, February 21: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has challenged the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) law in the Uttarakhand High Court, according to an official statement. SQR Ilyas, Spokesperson for AIMPLB, said the Board has filed a petition arguing that the UCC law violates various articles of the constitution and goes against Muslim personal law, which is protected under the Sharia Application Act of 1937 and the Indian Constitution. The High Court of Uttarakhand accepted the petition, and the next hearing is scheduled for April 1.

After notification of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand on January 27, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, through ten different individuals, filed a petition in the High Court of Uttarakhand challenging the Code. These individuals are affected parties, and a few of them are also associated with the Muslim Personal Law Board. The Petitioners are Razia Baig, Abdul Basit ( both of them are state conveners of various committees), Khursheed Ahmed, Taufeeq Alam, Mohammad Tahir, Noor Karam Khan, Abdul Rauf, Yaqoob Siddiqui, Latafat Hussain, and Akhtar Hussain, all of whom are residents of Uttarakhand, the statement added. Uniform Civil Code: Muslim Groups Decry UCC in Uttarakhand, Call It Unconstitutional.

The Petition, drafted by Nabeela Jameel, an Advocate, and settled by MR Shamshad, a Senior Advocate, challenges the entire Code on various grounds, including violation of Fundamental Rights and other rights of individuals and denominations. The Constitution of India and the Shariat Application Act of 1937 protect personal law/Islamic Law to be followed by Muslims. MR Shamshad, Senior Advocate and executive member of the Board, appeared for the Petitioners duly assisted by Mr. Imran Ali and Mohammad Yusuf, Advocates. Learned Solicitor General Appeared for the State and the Central Government, and after the Court issued notice on the Petition, liberty was granted to the State for filing a Counter Affidavit.

Now the case shall be listed on April 1, 2025 and shall be heard along with Petitions which have been filed earlier challenging different provisions of the Code, the statement added. Uttarakhand became the first state to implement UCC. CM Dhami launched the UCC portal and rules on January 27, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the state's journey towards social justice and equality. The Uniform Civil Code seeks to establish a set of uniform, personal laws that apply to all citizens, regardless of religion, gender, or caste. This would cover aspects such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession.

The UCC applies to all residents of Uttarakhand, except Scheduled Tribes and protected authority-empowered persons and communities. This Act does not apply to the Scheduled Tribes (ST) notified under Article 342 and Article 366 (25) of the Constitution, and protected authority-empowered persons and communities under Part XXI have also been excluded from its purview. The statement added that the Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024 of Uttarakhand, provides a public welfare system promoting the protection of individual rights and social harmony to streamline and simplify the legal processes related to marriage. Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat Soon? State Government Form 5-Member Committee To Prepare Draft for the UCC.

Under this, marriage can be solemnised only between those parties, none of whom has a living spouse, both of whom are mentally capable of giving legal permission, the man should have completed at least 21 years of age and the woman 18 years of age and they should not be in the ambit of prohibited relationships.

