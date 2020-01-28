US Urges Its Citizens to Reconsider Travelling to China

World. (File Image)

Washington, Jan 28 (PTI) The US has urged its citizens to reconsider travelling to China amid coronavirus outbreak that has killed 106 people after its outbreak in the city of Wuhan.

China on Tuesday said that 106 people have died from coronavirus epidemic as the confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the outbreak stand at 4,515.

Barring Tibet, all Chinese provinces have reported the virus cases, posing a major challenge for the health authorities to contain it.

"Reconsider travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China. Some areas have increased risk. Read the entire Travel Advisory," the State Department said in a travel advisory issued on Monday, which replaces the one issued only last week on January 23.

"A novel (new) coronavirus is causing an outbreak of respiratory illness that began in the city of Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. This outbreak began in early December 2019 and continues to grow. Chinese health officials have reported thousands of cases throughout China," the State Department said.

For the Wuhan province, the advisory has been raised to Level 4 and for China it has been from Level 2 to 3.

“Do not travel to Hubei province, China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China,” it said.

"There is an ongoing outbreak of pneumonia first identified in Wuhan, China, caused by a novel (new) coronavirus. In an effort to contain the novel coronavirus, the Chinese authorities have suspended air and rail travel in the area around Wuhan,” it said.

On January 23, the Department of State ordered the departure of all non-emergency US personnel and their family members. The US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Hubei province.

Noting that Chinese authorities have imposed strict travel restrictions in the area around Wuhan, the State Department said that travellers should be aware that the Chinese government could prevent them from entering or exiting parts of Hubei province.

"Travellers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice," it said.

