Welspun Corp Reports 8-fold Jump in Q3 Profit

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Welspun Corp on Monday reported nearly eight-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 223.48 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal on higher income.

The company's profit was Rs 30.08 crore during the October-December quarter of the last financial year.

Total income stood at Rs 2,906.71 crore during the quarter ending December 2019, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Company's total income was Rs 2,443.02 crore in the year ago period.

Welspun Corp's shares closed at Rs 173.40 apiece on BSE, up 3.93 per cent.

