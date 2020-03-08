Women's T20 World Cup Final Scoreboard: India Vs Australia

Melbourne, Mar 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia here on Sunday.
Australia Innings:
Alyssa Healy c Krishnamurthy b Radha Yadav 75
Beth Mooney not out 78
Meg Lanning c S Pandey b D Sharma 16
Ashleigh Gardner st T Bhatia b D Sharma 2
Rachael Haynes b P Yadav 4
Nicola Carey not out 5
Extras: (B-1,W-2, NB-1) 4
Total: (for 4 wickets in 20 Overs) 184
Fall of Wickets: 115-1, 154-2, 156-3, 176-4.
Bowling: Deepti Sharma 4-0-38-2, Shikha Pandey 4-0-52-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-29-0, Poonam Yadav 4-0-30-1, Radha Yadav 4-0-34-1.
