Women's T20 World Cup Final Scoreboard: India Vs Australia

Melbourne, Mar 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Australia Innings:

Alyssa Healy c Krishnamurthy b Radha Yadav 75

Beth Mooney not out 78

Meg Lanning c S Pandey b D Sharma 16

Ashleigh Gardner st T Bhatia b D Sharma 2

Rachael Haynes b P Yadav 4

Nicola Carey not out 5

Extras: (B-1,W-2, NB-1) 4

Total: (for 4 wickets in 20 Overs) 184

Fall of Wickets: 115-1, 154-2, 156-3, 176-4.

Bowling: Deepti Sharma 4-0-38-2, Shikha Pandey 4-0-52-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-29-0, Poonam Yadav 4-0-30-1, Radha Yadav 4-0-34-1.

