Fullerton (California), Jan 3 (AP) Eleven people were injured when a small plane collided into the rooftop of a commercial building in Southern California, police said.

Police got a report at 2.09 pm on Thursday about the crash in the Orange County city of Fullerton, said Kristy Wells, a Fullerton police spokesperson.

Police and fire authorities arrived on scene and battled the blaze and evacuated surrounding businesses, Wells said.

It was not immediately known what type of plane it was or whether those injured were in the aircraft or on the ground, Wells said.

Fullerton is a city of about 1,40,000 people some 40 km southeast of Los Angeles. (AP)

