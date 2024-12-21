Sao Paulo, Dec 21 (AP) A crash between a passenger bus and a truck early Saturday killed 22 people on a highway in Minas Gerais, a state in southeastern Brazil, officials said.

The local fire department, which responded to the scene, said 13 others were taken to hospitals near the city of Teofilo Otoni.

The bus had reportedly departed from Sao Paulo and was carrying 45 passengers. Authorities said the bus blew a tyre, causing the driver to lose control and collide with a truck. A car with three passengers also collided with the bus, but all three survived, according to the fire department.

Rescue teams are working on the accident site and there are still more victims to be removed, said Lt. Alonso of the fire department. (AP)

