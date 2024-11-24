Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 23 (ANI/WAM): The Security Media Department at Abu Dhabi Police GHQ will participate in the third edition of the Global Media Congress 2024, held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

During its participation, it will showcase its media experience and its modern and sophisticated system, which includes digital security and traffic awareness initiatives using artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

Brigadier Mohammed Ali Al Muhairi, the Director of the Security Media Department at AD Police, emphasised the importance of the Congress in shaping the future of global media.

He stated that the event will engage in constructive international dialogue with industry leaders and experts to explore key trends. These include the impact of artificial intelligence, digital innovation, evolving media business models, and improved media collaboration. (ANI/WAM)

