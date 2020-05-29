World News | Al-Shabaab Terrorists Kidnap, Kill 9 Doctors in Southern Somalia

World. (File Image)

Mogadishu [Somalia], May 29 (Sputnik/ANI): Terrorists from al-Shabaab group, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda, have kidnapped and killed nine doctors in southern Somalia, media reported.

The Hiiraan news outlet reported on Thursday that the bodies of the doctors had been found near the city of Balad in Middle Shabelle province.

Also Read | MP Veerendra Kumar Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 28, 2020.

According to the Garowe media outlet, all the victims were young people, who worked in local hospitals.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s.

Also Read | China Has Over 600 Million Poor With USD 140 Monthly Income: Premier Li Keqiang.

The situation has been further complicated by al-Shabaab terrorists, who are staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)