San Francisco, Jun 14 (PTI) Chipmaker AMD on Tuesday announced various new products and strategies that aim at steering its next course of data centre innovation.

AMD unveiled a new lineup for a series of updates to its 4th Gen EPYC family of multi-core microprocessors and shared details on next-generation AMD Instinct Accelerator and Software Enablement for Generative AI (Artificial Intelligence).

With this AMD grows its leadership Data Center Portfolio with New EPYC CPUs and shares details on Next-Generation AMD Instinct Accelerator and Software Enablement for Generative AI.

The semiconductor maker introduced the World's Most Advanced Accelerator for Generative AI.

"AMD also revealed new details of the AMD Instinct MI300 Series accelerator family, including the introduction of the AMD Instinct MI300X accelerator, the world's most advanced accelerator for generative AI," it said.

It also showcased the ROCm software ecosystem for data centre accelerators, highlighting the readiness and collaborations with industry leaders to bring together an open AI software ecosystem.

The new updates are designed to offer customers the workload specialisation needed to address businesses' unique needs, said by the Santa Clara-based semiconductor company at its Data Center and AI TechnologyPremiere in the city.

AMD highlighted how the 4th Gen AMD EPYC processor continues to drive leadership performance and energy efficiency.

AMD also introduced the 4th Gen AMD EPYC 97X4 processors, formerly codenamed “Bergamo.”.

"With 128 “Zen 4c” cores per socket, these processors provide the greatest vCPU density and industry-leading performance for applications that run in the cloud, and leadership energy efficiency," it said.

AMD introduced the 4th Gen EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology, the world's highest-performance x86 server CPU for technical computing.

"AMD 3D V-Cache can significantly speed up product development by delivering up to double the design jobs per day while using fewer servers and optimizing energy efficiency," it said.

Besides, AMD also showcased a robust networking portfolio including the AMD Pensando DPU, AMD Ultra Low Latency NICs and AMD Adaptive NIC.

AMD Pensando DPUs combine a robust software stack with “zero trust security” and leadership programmable packet processor to create the world's most intelligent and performant DPU.

