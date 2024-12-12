Damascus, Dec 12 (AP) An American who says he crossed into Syria on foot has been released after seven months in detention.

Travis Timmerman told the Al-Arabiya TV network in an interview on Thursday that he had been treated well. He said he had crossed into Syria from Lebanon on a religious pilgrimage.

He appeared in videos circulating online earlier in the day in which rebels said they had located him and were keeping him safe. (AP)

