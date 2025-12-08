Kathmandu [Nepal], December 8 (ANI): Amnesty International has called for a fair and impartial investigation into the alleged unlawful killing of protesters across Nepal during the youth-led 'Gen-Z' demonstrations in September, urging accountability for all those responsible.

The human rights organisation said that widespread failures by Nepal's law enforcement agencies in handling the protests resulted in 'unlawful killings', citing what it described as the "unnecessary and excessive use of force."

"We have found the law enforcement officials of Nepal not only ill-prepared but also recklessly using weapons. They should have avoided using such weapons, and their actions were in contravention of international standards that Nepal is bound to follow. This ultimately resulted in human rights violations. Therefore, authorities -- including those who issued commands, such as the Chief District Officer, Chief of Police, the Home Minister, and possibly the Prime Minister -- should be fairly and impartially investigated and held to account," Niranjan Thapaliya, Director of Amnesty International Nepal, told ANI.

On Monday, Amnesty International released an investigative report titled "We went there to raise our voice, not to be killed," detailing the alleged atrocities committed during the Gen-Z protests. The report documents the 'deadly' crackdown on largely peaceful demonstrators in Kathmandu on September 8, during which security forces allegedly used escalating and ultimately lethal force, including live ammunition.

According to the organisation, security forces used water cannons, sometimes deploying high-pressure jets at close range, raising serious concerns over necessity and proportionality under international human rights norms. "The use of force quickly escalated over the next few hours, with witnesses describing panic and chaos as security forces intensified their response," the report states.

The report further states witness accounts that includes tear gas launched from elevated positions -- a highly dangerous practice that violates UN guidelines on less-lethal weapons. Tear gas was reportedly fired in and around hospital premises, disrupting emergency services and causing respiratory distress among patients, including children and the elderly.

"Medical workers reported that tear gas was fired inside and around hospital areas, causing breathing difficulties among admitted patients, children, and older people who were not part of the protest," the report states.

The report also notes that kinetic impact projectiles, including rubber bullets and rubber-coated metal bullets, were fired 'directly' into dense crowds without warning or meaningful attempts at de-escalation.

"Doctors who treated the injured confirmed that rubber bullets were removed from patients' skulls," the report highlights.

Amnesty International says such misuse of less-lethal weapons violates international standards, including the UN Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials, the UN Human Rights Guidance on Less-Lethal Weapons, and Nepal's Local Administration Act.

"The right to life has been compromised, as it can be seen on the very first day of the protest - September 8, 19 people; now we know that it's 22 people but initially it was 19 people who were killed. Subsequent to that incident there were multiple deaths- totaling it to 76 people currently. Right to life, the fundamental violation that the security forces committed that day. Also, there were other violations of human rights - people were arrested and detained, but also people faced other violence, such as torture and ill-treatment," Thapaliya added.

The report concludes that Amnesty International did not find any circumstances indicating an imminent threat of death or serious injury that could justify the lethal force used. It states that the deliberate or reckless use of live ammunition, projectiles, water cannons, and tear gas against largely peaceful protesters "cannot be justified under any circumstance."

Amnesty International has urged the government to revise its overall approach to assemblies and ensure the police facilitate peaceful protests. It also called for amendments to domestic laws governing the use of force to bring them in line with international human rights standards.

"The government of Nepal has completely failed to guarantee the rights of those killed and injured. Many are still receiving medical treatment and are yet to receive support for their livelihoods. The government must fulfil these obligations," Thapaliya said.

The organisation's findings are based on eyewitness accounts, photo and video evidence, and interviews with medical personnel, protesters, observers, organisers, and journalists. The report reveals systemic failures in policing, including the lack of attempts to exhaust non-violent means before resorting to force.

Amnesty said these actions violated the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression, as guaranteed under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

The Gen-Z uprising of September 8 and 9, which triggered major political shifts in the Himalayan nation situated between India and China, resulted in at least 76 deaths and ultimately forced then-Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign. An interim government was formed after parliament was dissolved.

Post-mortem reports of those killed in the Kathmandu Valley confirmed deaths caused by bullet wounds to the head and chest. Police regulations allow firing below the knee only as a last resort to control crowds, raising further concerns about excessive force. The use of lethal weapons during the crackdown also led to the resignation of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

With parliament dissolved and elections scheduled for March 2026, Nepal is navigating a turbulent political transition. Following five days of deliberation, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was appointed interim Prime Minister. She subsequently recommended the dissolution of parliament and is mandated to oversee the March 5, 2026, elections. (ANI)

